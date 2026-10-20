Will Delhi ban older vehicles this winter? Check new pollution rules from November 1

DELHI
Delhi is set to introduce a new Winter Action Plan from November 1 to tackle air pollution in the national capital for the upcoming three months. Check out CM Rekha Gupta's latest video.
The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is all set to bring major changes to tackle air pollution in winter this year. A Winter Action Plan will be enforced from November 1, under which the government will impose restrictions on certain vehicles registered outside Delhi, implement the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, and take crucial steps to reduce traffic and construction dust. This plan will remain in force until February 28 next year.
Restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi
Work From Home rule
Delhi is acting early and firmly against winter pollution. From 1 November to 31 January, non-Delhi vehicles below BS-6 norms will not be allowed to enter Delhi. No valid PUCC, no fuel. The Winter Action Plan will remain in force from 1 November to 28 February, with construction and demolition curbs, AI-based site monitoring, 50% Work From Home and staggered office timings. Cleaner mobility through EV buses, Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling will support the effort. For our Right to Breathe, every action matters. Our Delhi, Our Responsibility. #ViksitDelhi— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 20, 2026
Construction restrictions
Increase in parking charges
Other steps