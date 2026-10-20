FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
SBI data breach? Hacker group claims access to 3.75 lakh records, 2722 documents

SBI data breach? Hacker group claims access to 3.75 lakh records, 2722 documents

Shafali Verma faces ICC action after outburst in Raipur T20I against Zimbabwe: Here's what happened

Shafali Verma faces ICC action after outburst in Raipur T20I against Zimbabwe

‘People will troll me': Abhijeet Dipke gets emotional as CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka remain in custody

Abhijeet Dipke gets emotional as Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka remain in custody

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsDelhi

DELHI

Will Delhi ban older vehicles this winter? Check new pollution rules from November 1

Delhi is set to introduce a new Winter Action Plan from November 1 to tackle air pollution in the national capital for the upcoming three months. Check out CM Rekha Gupta's latest video.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

Will Delhi ban older vehicles this winter? Check new pollution rules from November 1
Delhi govt rolls out winter pollution curbs from November 1.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is all set to bring major changes to tackle air pollution in winter this year. A Winter Action Plan will be enforced from November 1, under which the government will impose restrictions on certain vehicles registered outside Delhi, implement the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, and take crucial steps to reduce traffic and construction dust. This plan will remain in force until February 28 next year.

What is Delhi's Winter Action Plan?

Restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi

  • Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission norms will not be allowed to enter the national capital from November 1.
  • The restriction will remain in force until January 31, 2027.
  • Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to buy petrol, diesel, CNG or LPG at fuel stations.
  • Vehicle owners are required to keep valid PUC certificates before visiting fuel stations for refilling.

Work From Home rule

  • As per the Winter Action Plan, only 50 percent of the workforce will be required to be physically in the office.
  • The arrangement is for both government and private offices.
  • The Delhi government will also encourage people to use public transport and carpooling.

 

Construction restrictions

  • There will be restrictions to dust-generating demolition work and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31 next year.
  • A full ban on construction and demolition activities is likely planned from December 10, 2025 to January 20, 2027.
  • Construction sites will be monitored using AI-enabled cameras.

Increase in parking charges

  • To encourage use of more Delhi Metro and public electric buses, parking charges at authorised parking areas will be doubled.
  • This move will discourage more people from using private vehicles.

Other steps

  • The Delhi government will extend mechanised road sweeping for over 600 km of roads, for which a total of 854 roads across 250 wards have been identified.
  • The Rekha Gupta government has also approved a 5-year partnership with IIT Delhi to study sources of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why is Marco Rubio visiting Mukesh Ambani's Jamnagar refinery after Donald Trump's Russian oil tariff waiver?
Why is Marco Rubio visiting Ambani's Jamnagar refinery after Trump's waiver?
SBI data breach? Hacker group claims access to 3.75 lakh records, 2722 documents
SBI data breach? Hacker group claims access to 3.75 lakh records, 2722 documents
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first glimpse of second baby girl, name her Devi Padukone Singh
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh name second baby girl Devi Padukone Singh
Shafali Verma faces ICC action after outburst in Raipur T20I against Zimbabwe: Here's what happened
Shafali Verma faces ICC action after outburst in Raipur T20I against Zimbabwe
Will Delhi ban older vehicles this winter? Check new pollution rules from November 1
Will Delhi ban older vehicles this winter? Check new pollution rules from Nov 1
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement