Will Delhi ban older vehicles this winter? Check new pollution rules from November 1

Delhi is set to introduce a new Winter Action Plan from November 1 to tackle air pollution in the national capital for the upcoming three months. Check out CM Rekha Gupta's latest video.

The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is all set to bring major changes to tackle air pollution in winter this year. A Winter Action Plan will be enforced from November 1, under which the government will impose restrictions on certain vehicles registered outside Delhi, implement the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, and take crucial steps to reduce traffic and construction dust. This plan will remain in force until February 28 next year.

What is Delhi's Winter Action Plan?

Restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi

Vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission norms will not be allowed to enter the national capital from November 1.

The restriction will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to buy petrol, diesel, CNG or LPG at fuel stations.

Vehicle owners are required to keep valid PUC certificates before visiting fuel stations for refilling.

Work From Home rule

As per the Winter Action Plan, only 50 percent of the workforce will be required to be physically in the office.

The arrangement is for both government and private offices.

The Delhi government will also encourage people to use public transport and carpooling.

Delhi is acting early and firmly against winter pollution. From 1 November to 31 January, non-Delhi vehicles below BS-6 norms will not be allowed to enter Delhi. No valid PUCC, no fuel. The Winter Action Plan will remain in force from 1 November to 28 February, with construction and demolition curbs, AI-based site monitoring, 50% Work From Home and staggered office timings. Cleaner mobility through EV buses, Metro, last-mile connectivity and carpooling will support the effort. For our Right to Breathe, every action matters. Our Delhi, Our Responsibility. #ViksitDelhi October 20, 2026

Construction restrictions

There will be restrictions to dust-generating demolition work and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31 next year.

A full ban on construction and demolition activities is likely planned from December 10, 2025 to January 20, 2027.

Construction sites will be monitored using AI-enabled cameras .

Increase in parking charges

To encourage use of more Delhi Metro and public electric buses, parking charges at authorised parking areas will be doubled.

This move will discourage more people from using private vehicles.

Other steps