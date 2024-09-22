'Will come and stay in your home...': Arvind Kejriwal addresses 'Janta ki Adalat' in Delhi

Days after tendering his resignation from the post of Chief Minister, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal addressed 'Janta ki Adalat' in Delhi.

Days after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the Chief Minister's post following his bail in the alleged excise policy scam, he addressed the 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and said that he had only earned love in the past 10 years, that is why, people were offering him their homes to stay in.

"Have only earned love in the last 10 years; that is why people are offering me their homes to stay in. Will leave CM residence when Navratras begin and come and stay in your homes," Kejriwal said.

He added, "I am here to ask you if you think Kejriwal is a thief or those who sent me to jail are thieves".

The AAP Supremo further emphasised that he did not join politics to sit in CM's chair.

"I resigned because I had not joined politics to indulge in corruption or sit in CM's chair", he continued adding that the 'party proved that elections could be won honestly.'

"Were challenged to fight polls at the time of Anna movement, proved elections can be won on honesty", he stated.

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation from the CM's post earlier this week, following his bail by the Supreme Court in the alleged excise policy scam case. He handed over the reins of the Delhi government to his loyalist and a prominent AAP leader, Atishi.

Atishi took oath as Delhi Chief Minister

Atishi is the third woman to taken the oath as Delhi Chief Minister, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. She was inducted into the Kejriwal-led cabinet after former education minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in 2023.

She has also held several significant portfolios such as Public Works Department, Water and more. Meanwhile, other AAP leaders including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat also took oath as council of ministers in the Atishi-led Delhi cabinet.

After taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi thanked the AAP convener and said, "First of all, I would like to thank the popular CM of Delhi, AAP national convener, and my guru - Arvind Kejriwal. He gave me such a huge responsibility and trusted me for it. This can be done only in AAP, only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, that a first-time politician becomes the CM of a state. I come from an ordinary family. Had I been in any other party, perhaps I would not have been given even an election ticket".