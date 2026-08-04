Why are farmers backing the Centre's E20 policy? Inside the meeting with Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Farmer leaders from across India have backed the Centre's E20 ethanol policy after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know.

All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) on Tuesday met the Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi. As per the official release by the Ministry, the meeting emphasised ethanol's vital role in agriculture and how the government's policy should be farmer-centric. The meeting was attended by farmer leaders from across the country, including representatives from states like Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

The Agriculture Minister also assured the farmers that the Centre would seriously consider the farmers' views on ethanol. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders expressed their support for ethanol and underlined that the actual benefits of the program must reach the farmers and not be limited to companies or middlemen.

Why are farmers backing Centre's E20 policy?

In the meeting, farmer leaders stated that it would allow farm produce to reach beyond the mandi to petrol pumps and the energy market. The farmers expressed their full support for ethanol, emphasising the necessity of ensuring fair prices for any crop involved, whether maize or sugarcane.

Since Ethanol will create new markets for crops like maize, sugarcane and rice, it will reduce dependence on mandis and also cut storage losses and spoilage.

Farmers are expected to gain directly from the ethanol policy.

Farmers believe the E20 policy can increase their income by creating steady demand for crops used to make ethanol, if they receive fair prices.

आज नई दिल्ली स्थित कृषि भवन में अखिल भारतीय किसान समन्वय समिति (AIKCC) के प्रतिनिधिमंडल से भेंट हुई। इस दौरान एथेनॉल, किसानों की आय, एमएसपी, बाज़ार और राष्ट्रीय कृषि नीति सहित विभिन्न विषयों पर सार्थक चर्चा हुई।



प्रतिनिधिमंडल में पंजाब, हरियाणा, महाराष्ट्र, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य… pic.twitter.com/Mqw7ck6WZq — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 4, 2026

Meanwhile, farmer representatives also said that they want the ethanol policy to pave a new path for agriculture rather than create new anxieties for them. As per a report by news agency ANI, representatives of the AIKCC stated that they would carry the message to every village that misconceptions regarding ethanol would be dispelled through facts and ground-level experience, and that they would work alongside the government to strengthen the policy-making process in the interest of farmers.