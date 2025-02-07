Let us tell you about a YouTuber and a journalist who contested the Delhi assembly polls 2025, trying his luck in politics for the first time.

Meghnad S, an YouTuber and a journalist, has tried his luck in the realms of politics by contesting as an independent candidate from the Malviya Nagar constituency, voting for which was concluded on February 5.

Meghnad contested against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Somnath Bharti, a three-time MLA who is seeking re-election from the seat.

However, the competition is not smooth as Meghnad is facing a fierce battle from the ruling AAP, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress party.

Meghnad will not only face competition from Bharti, but also from BJP's Satish Upadhyay and Congress's Jitender Kumar Kochar. Additionally, the contest is not easy for Somnath Bharti, provided the AAP government has been witnessing 10 years of anti-incumbency and is in the docks over corruption charges among several other issues.

"Power of the educated who want to bring change"

Meghnad, 35, brings a fresh perspective to the Delhi elections 2025. According to him, his candidacy offers the general public a "normie" alternative to traditional politicians. With "pen" as his election symbol, he wants to represent "the power of the educated who want to bring change".

“I take pride in being an independent candidate. My primary goal is to prove a point: hyper-local leaders can best address local issues. My only boss is YOU, the people of Malviya Nagar," Meghnad said in a recent interview with The Times of India.

Moreover, Meghnad recently launched a catchy song titled "Dilli ka Normie Beta" on his YouTube channel, Meghnerd, as a part of his poll campaign.

Assets and liabilities

Meghnad has joined the race with no criminal record, an academic background as a graduate, and a total net worth of Rs 55.1 lakh. As per his financial disclosures, he possesses movable assets worth Rs 55.1 lakhs along with liabilties worth Rs one lakh.

The vote counting is set to be held tomorrow, i.e., February 8.