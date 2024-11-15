The Sub-Committee on GRAP has imposed stage III of the revised GRAP in the entire Delhi-NCR from 8 am on Friday. There will be a strict ban on construction and demolition activities, road construction, including paving of sidewalks, and restriction on boring and drilling work, among others.

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to yet another morning blanketed in smog, with air quality levels in parts of the city reaching the 'severe' category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board at 6 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' range in areas such as Anand Vihar (441), Dwarka (444), Mundka (449), RK Puram (437), and near Indira Gandhi International Airport (446).

What is GRAP III

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).

Non-essential construction and demolition activities are strictly prohibited, with the exception of projects that are vital to healthcare, national security, and specific public infrastructure initiatives.

In Delhi and some areas of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited from operating.

Diesel generator sets can only be used in emergency situations. It is prohibited to conduct industrial activities using fuels that are not on the standard list of allowed ones.

To reduce dust, water sprinkling and automated road sweeping should be increased. providing more public transport options and encouraging off-peak travel by offering discounted fares.

'Severe' AQI

The CAQM Sub-Committee, after an urgent review meeting on November 14, noted that since November 13, the AQI in Delhi had remained firmly in the "Severe" range, with forecasts indicating that it could stay at the higher end of the "Very Poor" category in the coming days.

"The Sub-Committee decided that ALL actions as envisaged under Stage III of the GRAP-'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I and II actions already in force, from 8:OO A.M. of 15th November, 2o24 in the National Capital Region (NCR)," the CAQM order read.

This year, Stage III has been invoked much later than in 2023, when it was activated on November 2nd. The action plan, effective across the entire NCR, will supplement ongoing Stage-I and Stage-II measures already in place.

The 11-point action plan under Stage III includes increased road sweeping, intensified water sprinkling with dust suppressants in high-traffic areas, and enhanced public transport services with differential pricing to encourage off-peak travel.

Additionally, a strict ban has been imposed on dust-generating construction and demolition activities, with only essential projects related to national security, healthcare, and public infrastructure allowed to continue under strict environmental controls.

Polluting industries, including stone crushers and mining operations, will be shut down, and there will be restrictions on the movement of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and neighbouring districts.

Interstate buses not meeting environmental standards will also be barred from entering the city. Authorities are also considering switching to online classes for children up to Class V to reduce exposure to harmful air quality.

The CAQM has urged citizens to follow the guidelines under Stage III, including choosing cleaner modes of transport, working from home when possible, and avoiding the use of coal and wood for heating. The CAQM appealed for public cooperation in ensuring the successful implementation of these measures to reduce the health risks posed by the severe pollution in the region.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the national capital as the pollution levels continued to rise. The AQI level in Delhi at 1 pm was 425, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(with inputs from ANI)