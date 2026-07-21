What injured RAF officer Sonia Sehrawat revealed about the chaos at Jantar Mantar

An injured RAF officer narrated her ordeal from the violent CJP protest at Jantar Mantar and also shared what unfolded as the demonstration turned chaotic on Monday.

Sonia Sehrawat, Assistant Commandant of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), who was leading a team of security personnel during Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar on Monday, detailed how she sustained injuries when it turned violent. While speaking to IANS, Sonia said, ''I repeatedly gave instructions from the front and also requested the boys and girls to maintain distance and sit peacefully. But in a crowd, there are many people who push from behind. If they do not maintain discipline and become uncontrollable, then it is our job to stop them... I got injured while trying to protect the girls. The extent of the injury will be known after the X-ray.''

As per a report by the Republic Media Network, Sonia Sehrawat recounted the situation at the Jantar Mantar and said that the crowd threw shoes and slippers at security personnel while beer bottles were also smashed during the clashes, which injured several members of the force.

Sonia also informed that she rushed to rescue several women protesters who had fallen as the situation turned into a stampede-like scene

RAF officer details how violence broke out at Jantar Mantar

She also detailed how the protest site was hijacked by anti-social elements who shouted abusive slogans and attempted to march towards Parliament. The report by Republic World further stated that the RAF official claimed that there were very few students and the crowd largely consisted of middle-aged individuals, with some claiming to be YouTubers while others said that they represented NGOs or political parties.

She also denied allegations of using tear-gas shells by the force and maintained that security personnel exercised restraint throughout the deployment despite repeated provocative attempts by the crowd.

Delhi Police register FIRs after clashes leave over 118 personnel injured

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered FIRs against several protesters at the Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations under various Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As per the Delhi Police, protesters allegedly attacked security personnel with stones and other items, vandalised police and other vehicles, and damaged public property. Over 118 police officers, including women police personnel, were injured during the clashes on Monday.