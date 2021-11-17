WFH for government employees, increase in CNG buses: Know Delhi government’s fresh guidelines to curb pollution

The Aam Aadmi Party government has issued a list of guidelines to curb the pollution levels and improve the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the next few days, as the air quality still remains in the ‘very poor category’ across the city.

In a press conference conducted on November 17, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a few decisions of the government, taken to reduce the pollution levels in the city. The most notable of these decisions was to keep the schools and colleges closed in the national capital till further notice.

Not just educational institutes, but government offices are also set to remain closed for this week in Delhi as per the AAP government. The minister said that government offices have to extend 100 percent work from home till November 21, 2021.

Construction work in the national capital has also been put to a halt due to the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) of Delhi NCR. The detailed list of decisions made by the Delhi government to curb pollution levels is mentioned below-