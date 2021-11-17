WFH for government employees, increase in CNG buses: Know Delhi government’s fresh guidelines to curb pollution

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2021, 04:06 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party government has issued a list of guidelines to curb the pollution levels and improve the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the next few days, as the air quality still remains in the ‘very poor category’ across the city.
In a press conference conducted on November 17, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced a few decisions of the government, taken to reduce the pollution levels in the city. The most notable of these decisions was to keep the schools and colleges closed in the national capital till further notice.
Not just educational institutes, but government offices are also set to remain closed for this week in Delhi as per the AAP government. The minister said that government offices have to extend 100 percent work from home till November 21, 2021.
Construction work in the national capital has also been put to a halt due to the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) of Delhi NCR. The detailed list of decisions made by the Delhi government to curb pollution levels is mentioned below-
- Schools, colleges, libraries, and other educational institutes in Delhi are to remain closed till further orders of the government.
- Government offices and departments have imposed 100 percent work from home for the employees till November 21.
- All the construction activity and demolition work in Delhi will remain banned till November 21.
- The entry of all vehicles into Delhi apart from those involved in essential services will be banned by the police and transport department.
- Over 1000 private CNG buses will be deployed in Delhi to promote public transport and reduce the usage of private vehicles.
- The list of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old has been handed over by the transport department and the police. Their movement will be halted by the authorities.
- PUC certificate checking at fuel stations will be further strengthened by the authorities.
- Metro and DTC services have written to the DDMA, asking it to review the decision of allowing people only by sitting.
- Over 370 water spraying tankers will be operating across Delhi. Water machines of fire brigades will be deployed in 13 hotspots in the national capital.
- The government has said that usage of only gas will be allowed in industries. Strict action will be taken if they are found to be using polluted fuel.