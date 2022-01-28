Weekend curfew over, dining out back - What's open, what's closed in Delhi

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

After a crucial meeting of DDMA, the Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and do away with the rule to open shops on an odd-even basis. The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

However, schools, educational institutes, gyms will remain closed as the order did not mention anything on these. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met a delegation of parents of children and agreed with their demand for reopening schools.

Meanwhile, here are the new rules by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority regarding Covid curfews and protocols. The DDMA had imposed a weekend curfew in Delhi on January 4 amid rising cases which has now been lifted.

New Covid-19 rules

All government offices will function with Grade 1 level employees and above to the extent of 100% strength.

Other staff will attend the office up to 50% of the strength, while the remaining 50% will work from home.

Essential departments of the Central government and Delhi government will function at full strength.

Shops dealing with non-essential goods and services in markets, market complexes and malls shall be allowed.

These shops and establishments will be allowed to open between 10 am to 8 pm without odd-even restrictions.

Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity, subject to strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Restaurants/eating joints shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm everyday.

Bars shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Marriage events shall be allowed up to 50% capacity of the venue with a ceiling of 200 persons.

Up to 100 persons are allowed in funeral-related gatherings.

There shall be no weekend curfew, but the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day will remain in force.