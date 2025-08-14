Twitter
DELHI

Weather update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers till...

The weather body has warned of light to moderate rain, with some parts expected to witness heavy rain over the next two to three hours.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 07:45 AM IST

Weather update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers till...

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) in the early hours of Thursday. The met department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for the day. 

The weather department has issued a warning for light to moderate rain, with heavy rain forecast in some areas over the next two to three hours. “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and NCR during next 2-3 hours,” the IMD said in a bulletin on Thursday morning.

Visuals from this morning showed rain pouring over parts of Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi. These showers follow days of intense rain that caused numerous flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the National Capital Region. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi-NCR until August 17. 

Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Delhi-Haryana border witnessed intense showers.

Earlier, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday. Areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover witnessed intense showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday's forecast says 'thunderstorm with rain.'

The maximum temperature is going to be 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Public infrastructure across Himachal Pradesh remains badly crippled as 323 roads, 70 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs), and 130 water supply schemes were disrupted in the past 24 hours due to heavy rains and related incidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Wednesday evening.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded 241 deaths, of which 126 were linked to rain-related disasters -- including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, snakebites, electrocution, and falls -- while road accidents caused 115, the SDMA said in its cumulative loss report.

Mandi district reported the highest overall fatalities in rain-linked incidents (26), followed by Kangra (28) and Chamba (9). Road accident deaths were highest in Mandi (21), followed by Chamba (17) and Kangra (11).On the infrastructure front, two national highways -- NH-305 in Kullu and NH-505 in Lahaul-Spiti -- remain blocked due to landslides and road cave-ins. 

Kullu has 70 roads closed, Mandi 179, and Kangra 25. Mandi also suffered the largest number of power outages, with 50 DTRs down, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti reported localised electricity faults.

Water supply has been hit in large swathes of the hill state, with Mandi district alone reporting 72 schemes disrupted. Hamirpur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kullu also recorded service breakdowns.

The SDMA pegged the cumulative financial loss to public and private property during this monsoon season at over Rs 2,03,000 lakh (Rs 2,031 crore), with the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and the power sector suffering the brunt of damages.

Authorities have urged residents to remain on alert as weather warnings for heavy rainfall continue, warning that restoration efforts may face further delays if downpours persist. 

(With inputs from ANI)

