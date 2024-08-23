Weather update: Delhi receives light rain, check IMD forecast here

The national capital, earlier today, i.e., August 23, received light rainfall in several parts, bringing relief from the heat and humidity.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning in several parts of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.

"23/08/2024: 10:35 IST; Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Delhi , NCR ( Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during next 2 hours", the weather department said in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Tuesday, i.e., August 20, the national capital was lashed with heavy rainfall, resulting into waterlogged roads in several parts.