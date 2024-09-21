Twitter
Delhi

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

The national capital and adjoining NCR witnessed sunshine and clear skies following days of intermittent rainfall in the city.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
After days of continuos spell of heavy rains, the national capital and the adjoining region witnessed clear skies and sunshine on Saturday, i.e., September 21. The Indian Meteorogical Deparment (IMD) has forecasted that there will no more rain the city for the next few days. 

As the monsoon prepared to take an exit from the city, Delhi had witnessed intermittent rainfall in the past few days leading to heavy traffic jams and severe waterlogging in various places. 

Moreover, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded 21.1 degree celsius on Wednesday, the lowest in the last 14 years during the corresponding period. 

Delhi's maximum temparature to touch 34 degree celsius 

According to the MeT department's predictions, the maximum temperature of Delhi-NCR will be 34 degree celsius while the minimum will touch 26.05 degree celsius. In addition, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of New Delhi was recorded 94, which falls in the 'moderate' category. 

IMD warnings for other states 

The Indian Meteorogocal Department (IMD) has issued an All India Warning for rainfall in various parts of the country from September 21 to 26. According to the forecast, states including -- Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha -- are likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow, i.e., September 22. 

Moreover, states including Assam, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh are expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 23 while rains are likely to continue for the aforementioned states on this date. 

IMD predictions for Rajasthan 

Rajasthan is likely to witness continuous spell of rainfall for the next few days, as per the weather department. Cities including Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Bikaner, and Kota are expected to receive light rain showers due to cyclonic circulation. 

 

