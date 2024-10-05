Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Israel will not last long': Rifle in hand, Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei issues dire warning in rare Friday sermon

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

Navratri 2024 Day 3: Who is Maa Chandraghanta? Check puja vidhi, mantras and significance

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

This man began his business at 60, then faced Rs 15 crore loss, his company's now worth Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

Viral video: Adorable belly dance by little girl wins hearts online, watch

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

10 mesmerising star cluster pictures captured by NASA

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

Top 5 culprits of India's defeat against NZ in Women's T20 World Cup

10 times Neha Malik sets the internet on fire with sizzling sultry pics

10 times Neha Malik sets the internet on fire with sizzling sultry pics

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Karan Johar offered Salman Khan's role in KKHH to THIS actor first, his address confused the director

Gurdas Maan says his latest album Sound of Soil 'is heartfelt tribute' to his roots, culture: 'Each track reflects..'

Gurdas Maan says his latest album Sound of Soil 'is heartfelt tribute' to his roots, culture: 'Each track reflects..'

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

The national capital and the adjoining NCR woke up to a rainy morning today. This comes after the city has been witnessing hot and humid weather for the past few days.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The national capital and the adjoining NCR received light rainfall in several parts today morning, i.e., October 5. This comes after the city has been witnessing hot and humid weather for the past few days. 

Notably, monsoon has marked its exit, leading to a rise in temperature across Delhi-NCR. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degree celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to remain 37 degree celsius.

IMD forecasts for next seven days 

As per the weather department, the temepature in Delhi is likely to remain 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 36 degrees Celsius on Monday, 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, indicating no sign of relief from the heat. 

All India Warning for these states 

The MeT department has issued an All Indian Warning for several parts of the country, starting from October 7 to 10. 

 

 

States including Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, South interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are likey to witness heavy rainfall on October 7, i.e., Monday. In addition, heavy rain showers may lash the states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South interior Karnataka on October 8, i.e., Tuesday. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs in controversy-marred match

IND vs NZ, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs in controversy-marred match

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

This legendary star ends acting retirement after seven years, will make comeback with his son in...

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

'I will be there to...': Elon Musk to attend Donald Trump’s 'historic' rally at Pennsylvania shooting site

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2024: Wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages to share on Shardiya Navratri

Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

Meet man who couldn't afford to buy slippers once, later built company worth Rs 3000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

10 sultry, sexy photos of Aabha Paul that crashed the internet

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

From Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan to Jr NTR in Devara Part One: 7 actors who played father-son in blockbuster films

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Navratri 2024: 5 Bollywood diva-inspired lehengas, sarees for stunning Garba look

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

Need vitamin B12? Add these 7 nutrient-packed foods to your diet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement