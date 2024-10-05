Weather update: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rainy morning, IMD warns of extremely heavy rains in...

The national capital and the adjoining NCR received light rainfall in several parts today morning, i.e., October 5. This comes after the city has been witnessing hot and humid weather for the past few days.

Notably, monsoon has marked its exit, leading to a rise in temperature across Delhi-NCR. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 27 degree celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to remain 37 degree celsius.

IMD forecasts for next seven days

As per the weather department, the temepature in Delhi is likely to remain 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 36 degrees Celsius on Monday, 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 37 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 36 degrees Celsius on Friday, indicating no sign of relief from the heat.

All India Warning for these states

The MeT department has issued an All Indian Warning for several parts of the country, starting from October 7 to 10.

States including Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, South interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu are likey to witness heavy rainfall on October 7, i.e., Monday. In addition, heavy rain showers may lash the states including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South interior Karnataka on October 8, i.e., Tuesday.