Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...

Delhi-NCR experienced a fresh spell of rain on Friday, August 29, making the weather pleasant in the national capital. The Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain in various parts of the NCR region. The alert has been issued for Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, with predictions of light to moderate or heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Relief from humid heat

The heavy rain is expected to bring relief to people in the region, who have been facing humid heat due to sunshine throughout the day on Thursday. The change in weather will provide a welcome respite from the sweltering heat, with temperatures expected to drop slightly.

Yellow Alert issued for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, predicting heavy rain with thunderstorms in various parts of these areas. The alert has been issued for Friday, with light to moderate or heavy rain expected in some parts of Delhi as well.

Light rain Predicted for August 30

According to the Meteorological Department, light rain or showers are predicted for Delhi and NCR areas on August 30, with thunderstorms likely to accompany the rain. While the rain may not be heavy, it is expected to bring some decrease in temperature, although humidity levels are likely to remain.

Heavy Rain expected on August 31

A change in the weather is expected to be seen in Delhi and NCR areas from August 31, with the sky expected to be cloudy in various parts of the region. There is a possibility of light rain or drizzle with thunder and lightning at many places, with moderate or heavy rain expected at some places.

IMD predicts heavy rain for September 1 and 2

The Meteorological Department has predicted that different parts of Delhi and NCR will remain generally cloudy on September 1 and 2, with very light rain or thundershowers likely at many places. Moderate or heavy rain may occur at some places, leading to a good drop in temperature.

Air Quality remains moderate

Despite a slight increase in pollution levels, the air quality in Delhi remains within the safe range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's average air quality index was at 120 on Thursday, which is classified as moderate. While there has been an increase of 49 points in just 24 hours, the air quality level is likely to remain around this in the next two days.