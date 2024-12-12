The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the city's minimum temperature could go up to 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far with the mercury dropping sharply to 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to 8 degrees Celsius the previous day.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected to reach 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Wednesday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 4.9 degrees Celsius. Other states, like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and others, have also been affected by the cold wave. On Wednesday, there was new snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Delhi Regional Weather Centre forecasted a "Mainly clear sky with cold wave conditions at isolated places" for Thursday. In the morning, there is probably smog or mist. It's expected to be smoggy or misty at night. Around 23 and 4 degrees Celsius would be the highest and lowest temperatures, respectively.

In early December lowest temperatures fell below 5 degrees Celsius for the first time in 14 years, according to PTI report. The lowest recorded minimum temperature throughout this time frame was 4.1 degrees Celsius on December 6, 1987, according to IMD data.