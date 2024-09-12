Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues 'yellow alert' for light to moderate rainfall today

The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for light to moderate rainfall for Delhi and the adjoining NCR today.

"Light to moderate rainfall at most places with Moderate to intense spells of rainfall at a few places likely to continue over Delhi and NCR during next 3 hours", said the MeT department in a post on 'X'.

Earlier on Wednesday, while most of the parts in Delhi remained cloudy, some received light rainfall. Moreover, Delhi’s minimum temperature was 23°C, three degrees below the normal for this time of the year, and the maximum temperature was 32.6°C, one degree below the normal.

On Wednesday, around 6mm of rainfall was recorded in the city in the 24 hours up to 8.30 a.m., and an additional 2.4 mm of rainfall was recorded between 8.30am and 5.30 p.m.

The early morning rain showers caused traffic in several places during the peak hours in the morning, yesterday, i.e., September 11.

The commuters were seen struggling amid the heavy traffic jam in areas such as -- Vasant Vihar, Dwarka, INA and other parts of Outer Ring Road.

According to the the Central Pollution Control Board, the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded in the “satisfactory” category with a reading of 71 at 4 p.m.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is deemed ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.