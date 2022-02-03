Weather change in Delhi-NCR today: Mercury dips as rain, strong winds return

The weather in Delhi along with the National Capital Region (NCR) has once again taken a turn after thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds hit the national capital late Wednesday night. Delhi residents woke up to a light shower of rain on Thursday morning which pushed the minimum temperature in the city to 11 degrees Celsius.

While issuing an alert, the Meteorological Department has said that light to moderate rain may occur in Delhi and many adjoining areas on Thursday. Due to the rains, there will be a chilly weather in the national capital during the day. The temperature will drop below 20 degrees, IMD predicted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense clouds will be seen during the day on Thursday. There will be light to moderate rain. Winds will move at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 19 Degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 13 Degree Celsius.

Light rains are also likely to fall on February 4 leading to a fall in the minimum temperature. The minimum temperature is likely to reach around 8 degrees. After this the weather will start clearing from February 5, with sunny days. Between February 6 and 8, the maximum temperature will be around 20 to 22 degrees.

IMD also predicted light or moderate rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on February 3 and 4 with its peak intensity on February 3. Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi today remained in the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 318, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).