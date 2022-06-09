Water supply to hit parts of Delhi from today, check areas to be affected

(Image Source: IANS)

Water supply in parts of the national capital will remain affected starting Thursday. This is due to the depletion of water level at the Wazirabad pond following reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in the Yamuna. Operations have been affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, as per Delhi Jal Board.

Delhi requires around 1,200 millions of gallons per day of water, while the Delhi Jal Board supplies around 950 MGD. Haryana supplies a total of 610 million gallons of water a day to Delhi through two canals, CLC (368 MGD) and DSB (177) and the Yamuna (65 MGD).

The areas likely to be affected from this water crisis are civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, NDMC areas, Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi will also face a water shortage, Delhi Jal Board said.

Delhi has been facing a supply shortage since May as water levels in Yamuna receded to a critical low of 678ft, against a normal level of 674.5ft last month. Average water consumption in Delhi is estimated at being 240 liters per capita per day (lpcd), the highest in the country.