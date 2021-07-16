Delhi Police prohibits drone, paraglider activity as part of anti-terror measures ahead of Independence Day

The month-long prohibition order on sub-conventional aerial activity will stay in place till August 16 with reports that terrorists may pose a threat.

Independence Day 2021: In lieu of reports that terrorists could pose a threat, Delhi Police have barred “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, paramotors, UAVs, hot-air balloons and para-jumping till August 16. The order comes into effect from today, July 16.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Thursday stated, “It has been reported that certain criminals, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc.”

Offenders will be charged under IPC section 188 for “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.”

The order has been shared with all DCPs, Additional DCPs, ACPs, police stations, NDMC, MCD. PWD, DDA and Delhi Cantonment Board across the national capital and will be put up on notice boards.