War on Delhi’s air pollution intensifies: Joint teams, bus diversions, outstation vehicle curbs

Delhi Traffic Police will step up enforcement at the city’s borders, including diverting non-compliant buses, restricting entry of certain outside-Delhi vehicles and forming joint teams to control pollution during the winter months.

Delhi Traffic Police has decided to strengthen coordination with neighbouring states and civic agencies as part of its preparations to tackle air pollution in the city.

The decision was taken during an inter-state coordination meeting held on Thursday with officials from Delhi’s civic agencies and police authorities of neighbouring states. The meeting focused on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry chaired the meeting and directed officials to create a dedicated WhatsApp group involving all concerned departments.

A senior officer who attended the meeting said the group would allow officials to share CAQM directions and updates on enforcement in real time.

Non-compliant buses to be stopped at borders

The traffic police has also decided that inter-city and inter-state buses that do not meet the required emission norms should not be allowed to enter Delhi. Such buses will be diverted at the city borders instead of being stopped after entering Delhi. Officials said this would help prevent unnecessary traffic congestion and additional pollution inside the city.

According to the directions discussed in the meeting, only electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses will be permitted to operate in Delhi, subject to the applicable conditions. Restrictions on certain vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be enforced from November 1 to January 31, subject to notified exemptions.

The traffic police has asked authorities to install clear display boards at Delhi’s borders informing motorists about vehicles that will not be allowed to enter.

Joint teams to monitor vehicles at Delhi borders

Joint enforcement teams will be formed at the borders to ensure that the restrictions are properly implemented.

Officials will also check vehicles violating no-entry timings, non-destined vehicles and overloaded vehicles. Action will be taken against vehicles carrying construction and demolition material if they fail to follow the prescribed rules.

The measures are aimed at preventing vehicles that contribute to higher emissions from entering or moving through the city during the winter pollution period.

Construction sites told to control dust

Delhi’s civic agencies have also been asked to speed up ongoing construction work wherever possible and take steps to reduce dust. Officials have been directed to ensure regular water sprinkling on roads and construction sites and minimise dust generated during construction activities.

The traffic police also plans to increase public awareness about GRAP restrictions, CAQM directions and vehicle entry rules. DCP (Traffic) SK Singh said vehicle owners should ensure that their Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) are valid wherever required.

He said the measures are intended to reduce vehicular emissions and control pollution levels in Delhi.