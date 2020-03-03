Wanted criminal with Rs 6.5 lakh bounty arrested from Gurugram

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the city's most wanted criminal Jitender Mann alias Gogi who was carrying a total reward worth Rs 6.5 lakh.

The arrest was made by the special cell from adjoining Gurugram.

Gogi was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and another Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana for the infamous Harshita Dahiya murder case and escaping police custody. He was arrested in 2016 but he managed to flee from the custody within three months.

Along with Gogi, the police also arrested his three associates - Kuldeep Mann, Rohit, and Kapil. Kuldeep had a reward of Rs 2 lakh while Rohit had 2 lakh in Delhi and another one lakh in Haryana.

Six imported pistols, including 3 Zigana and 3 Star, have also been recovered from Gogi's possession, along with a cache of ammunition.

Further investigation is underway.