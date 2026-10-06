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Vivek Bhagat’s Additional DCP charge put on hold: What happened?

ACP Vivek Bhagat has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to put his Additional DCP charge on hold. Here's what he wrote in his letter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 03:30 PM IST

Vivek Bhagat’s Additional DCP charge put on hold: What happened?
Why did Vivek Bhagat ask the Commissioner to halt his promotion? (Pic Credits: X)
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ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was promoted to the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has now written to the Commissioner, requesting that his promotion be held until the ongoing inquiry is concluded. Yes, you read it right! On Monday, the Delhi government promoted 12 Delhi Police officers, including Vivek Bhagat, to the rank of Additional DCP through an order signed by Deputy Secretary (Home) Ramesh Kumar.

Why did Vivek Bhagat ask for the charge to be held?

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Vivek Bhagat asked to put a hold on his promotion since an enquiry is already pending against him in the Crime Branch, Delhi Police. ''Considering the enquiry pending against me in Crime Branch Delhi Police regarding allegations against me by a YouTuber, I hereby give my consent to keep this order concerning only me on hold,'' Vivek Bhagat wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, when the news of his promotion came on Monday, several CJP supporters drew criticism for the timing of the decision, citing the ongoing allegation of molestation.

Delhi government clarifies timing of Vivek Bhagat’s promotion

However, the Delhi government later issued a clarification, saying that the promotion order of Vivek Bhagat is being amended on his request and said, ''Vivek Bhagat, ACP, of his own volition, has requested not to avail the current duty charge assignment, till a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter of alleged harassment of women journalists and such enquiry has been satisfactorily concluded. Accordingly, the order dated October 5, 2026, as aforesaid, is being modified and will be reissued with respect to assignment of current duty charge on the eleven remaining officers.''

Also clarifying on the timeline of promotion, the Delhi government said, ''The proposal to confer additional duty charge to these officers was initiated on August 25, much before the present set of events. The orders were issued after due approval on October 5.''

It is expected that a fresh order assigning the current duty charge to the remaining 11 police officers will be issued on October 6.

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