Uruguay woman flouts lockdown in Delhi, argues with cops

A woman from Uruguay broke the lockdown restrictions that have been imposed across the country in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area and argued with the police after she was stopped. The whole incident was captured on camera.

The woman was not wearing a mask and was out on a cycle. The video shows her arguing with the police official who reprimanded her for breaking the lockdown order.

"You can't say anything to me. You can't ask me to wear a mask. Your honourable PM is very honourable," the foreign national can be heard telling the police officer in the video.

The incident took place at around 6:30 AM on April 11.

As per reports, she was asked to show here identity to which she refused to oblige. The police official noted her name. Interestingly, the woman also noted down the name of the SHO, before leaving the spot. She has been identified as Valentina Obispo, Head of Administration at the Uruguay embassy.

A representative from the Resident Welfare Association of the area, who was present at the place of incident, assured the police that they were taking all measures and trying to convince the foreign nationals staying in the area to follow the guidelines, an official said.

Police have filed an official complaint with the embassy of Uruguay against the diplomat for defying government orders.