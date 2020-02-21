Headlines

UP Police opens Noida-Faridabad road closed due to Shaheen Bagh protests, shuts after few minutes

According to reports, the police removed the barricades on the stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad was opened just for the passage of a bus.

Abhishek Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2020, 11:57 PM IST

After being blocked for more than two months, the road from Noida through Kalindi Kunj towards Faridabad was reopened for a brief period by the UP Police on Friday. However, it was shut down again.

According to reports, the police removed the barricades on the stretch from Noida's Mahamaya flyover to Delhi and Faridabad was opened just for the passage of a bus. They were placed again after a few minutes.

The stretch has been blocked for more than two months due to ongoing protests in Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and NRC. It was used by a huge number of commuters travelling between Delhi and Noida.

The road has become a topic of debate with the Supreme Court observing people cannot block a road for indefinite period in the name of protest. 

In pleas submitted by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni and BJP's Nand Kishore, it has been stressed that the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed has been closed since December 15 last year in the wake of ani-CAA protests in the national capital, was causing huge inconvenience/hardship to lakhs of commuters every day and they are compelled to take different routes.

On January 14, the Delhi High Court directed the traffic police to review the restrictions on the imposed along the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

