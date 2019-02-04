Union Minister Vijay Goel takes Dhol Andolan to Daya Basti

Vijay Goel, the Union Minister and former BJP Delhi President started his Dhol Andolan in Delhi's slums on Sunday. Addressing thousands of people in Daya Basti, Goel said that Kejriwal is misleading slum-dwellers on light and water.

"Before Kejriwal came into power, slums got water from the tankers or hand pumps, they did not even pay for the water. Now, due to this resident of slums are being forced to pay high electric and water bills. Slum children said that their schools do not have any education and there is no facility of any kind in the Delhi Schools for them," said Goel.

Enthused by thousands of people, Goel, announced that he would unmask the Kejriwal government by playing the drum. Goel said the two corrupt parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party are afraid of BJP, and the coalition is ready even after accusing each other of allegations of corruption.

"If someone wants to see hell, then he goes to the Daya Basti slum in Delhi, where the drain, sewer, and road are all in a mess. If there is a fire accidentally due the blast of gas cylinder, the lanes are so narrow that it can be difficult to save lives," added Goel.

Goel blamed Kejriwal for depriving poor people of Delhi, by not allowing policies of the Modi Government to implement. Central Government has started two major schemes for poor people,

'Ayushman Bharat', in which poor people can get treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh and the 'Prime Minister Housing Scheme'. Both of these schemes are not allowed to be implemented by Kejriwal, due to which the slum dwellers are not getting the benefit.