Two held for raping minor inside COVID-19 care centre in South Delhi

The Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a minor and filming it on mobile. The incident happened inside a COVID-19 care centre in South Delhi.

The 13-year-old victim tested positive for coronavirus on July 11 and she reached the COVID-19 centre on the same day.

"The incident happened on the night of July 15. The 15-year-old victim filed a case against the two boys, alleging that one of them assaulted her in the bathroom while the other filmed the incident," Delhi Police said on Friday.

The victim said that she was introduced to both the accused by another girl. They also threatened to kill the victim if she reported the incident to anyone.

A case has been registered in the matter under the POCSO act and both the accused have been arrested. While the role of the girl who introduced the victim to the accused is being probed, police have said that everyone knew each other.