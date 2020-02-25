Two complaints filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting violence in North-East Delhi

As violence erupted in the North-eastern district of Delhi, which resulted in seven deaths, two complaints have been filed against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for inciting mobs on Sunday.

One complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Corporator Reshma Nadeem while the second by Haseeb ul Hasan.

The complainants have alleged that during the protest, Mishra incited people by his inflammatory speeches which led to violence. As of now, no action has been taken against Mishra.

On Sunday, Mishra gave a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to evacuate the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh area of the city. This came after an incident of stone pelting was reported between a group protesting against the CAA and another supporting it in the northeast Delhi neighbourhood. The group supporting the CAA was protesting against the blocking of the road near Jaffrabad metro station and had gathered on the call of Mishra.

The road was blocked by anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, forcing the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to close the entry and exit gates of the station.

Speaking to protesters and Police after the incident, Mishra warned that they will not act against the protesters before US President Donald Trump concludes his India visit on Tuesday.

Addressing Delhi Police officials, Mishra said, "Trump ke jaane tak toh hum shaanti se jaa rahe hain. Lekin uske baad hum aapki bhi nahi sunenge agar raaste khaali nahi huye toh. Trump ke jaane tak aap Jaffrabad aur Chand Bagh khaali karwa dijiye, aisi aapse vinti kar rahe hain, uske baad hamein road par aana padega (We will not do anything till Donald Trump leaves. But after Trump leaves, we will not even listen to you if the roads are not vacated. Get the Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh roads cleared, we are requesting you. After that, we will have to hit the streets)."

Meanwhile, reports have quoted Delhi Police saying that the miscreants at Chandbagh Mazaar, who opened fire at the police and resorted to violence were linked to Popular Front of India (PFI).

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss the matter. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others are also present in the meeting.

As many as 76 people are said to be injured in clash broke out between those who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those who are supporting it.

In wake of the situation, Section 144 of CrPC, that bars assembly of more than four people, has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi. Heavy police force has been deployed in most sensitive areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar.