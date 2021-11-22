Truck entry banned, WFH extended: List of measures taken by Delhi government to curb air pollution

The air quality and pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) since the beginning of November have been a thing of concern for the authorities, and the Delhi government is taking several steps to combat this problem and make the air breathable for all citizens.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, in an effort to combat the air pollution levels in the national capital, has decided to extend work from home for all government employees till November 26, and impose a ban on trucks carrying non-essential items entering the city from outside.

In an official statement, the Delhi government said, “The government offices shall remain closed till 26 November 2021 except those involved in essential services. The private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26 November 2021.”

Last week, the Delhi government had also imposed a ban on all construction and demolition activities in the state in view of the rising pollution levels. As per the new government order, this ban now stands lifted. The schools and colleges in Delhi will also remain closed till further notice.

The official order states, “Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi.”

The Delhi government order further stated that all trucks carrying non-essential items are hereby banned in the city and all government employees, apart from those involved in essential services, will be working from home till November 26.

In some of the other measured to curb air pollution in Delhi NCR, the Kejriwal government had decided to promote public transport by hiring over 500 buses from private operators. Water sprinkling machines have also been deployed all across Delhi to curb air pollution.

Over 1000 private CNG buses have also been hired by the Delhi government to aid travel through public transport during this period, discouraging people from using their own private vehicles throughout the week.

