Trouble Mounts For CEC: Thousands in Delhi protest against SIR, demand probe into Gyanesh Kumar's conduct

Thousands of protesters marched towards the Election Commission headquarters in Delhi against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Pressure on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar intensified on Friday as thousands of protesters took to the streets of central Delhi, demanding the scrapping of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The march began at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Connaught Place and was headed towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters near Patel Chowk. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was invited to participate in the demonstration organised by People Against SIR, an alliance of students, farmers and civil society groups.

The protesters are seeking Kumar's removal and have also called for an inquiry into his conduct.

VIDEO | Delhi: Several protesters detained during a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in central Delhi. The protesters were heading towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters to protest against the alleged deletion of voters. https://t.co/XrcaoYnGpQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2026

‘Har Gali mein Jantar Mantar’ campaign

The organisers have described the demonstration as a march to “restore democracy”. The group has also announced a wider “No SIR” campaign under the slogan “Har Gali Jantar Mantar, Har Gaon Jantar Mantar, Mera Ghar Jantar Mantar”.

People Against SIR had said on October 18 that its march would not seek police permission at any location. "The People's March to Reclaim Democracy will not request police permission anywhere," the platform said in a statement.

The group also warned police, paramilitary forces and prison authorities against using force against peaceful demonstrators.

What protesters want from the Election Commission

People Against SIR was formed on October 14 at Surjeet Bhavan in New Delhi. The alliance includes groups representing farmers, workers, women, students, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities.

The platform has alleged that the SIR exercise is illegal. It has demanded that electoral rolls be restored to their pre-2024 version and subsequently updated through social audits, citing the Election Commission Manual and CAG guidelines.

The protesters have made the removal of Kumar one of their central demands.

Why Gyanesh Kumar is facing questions

The controversy around Kumar intensified after an investigative report by The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months concerning decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission has rejected the allegations and maintained that important decisions, including the SIR exercise, were taken unanimously by the full commission. The dispute has nevertheless become a major issue for groups opposing the electoral roll revision.

RTI raises fresh questions over commissioners’ letters

Separate information obtained through an RTI application has brought another issue involving the Election Commission into focus. According to documents released under the RTI, the Cabinet Secretariat forwarded letters written by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to the Cabinet Secretary to the office of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The letters concerned alleged misconduct by senior deputy election commissioner Maneesh Garg. The Cabinet Secretariat also forwarded them to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

A document dated August 3 showed that the Cabinet Secretariat proposed seeking Kumar's opinion on the letters.

Another document dated August 4 noted that the communications had been written by the two election commissioners in their individual capacity and were not formal communications from the Election Commission of India.

The only response sent to the two commissioners was an acknowledgement confirming receipt of their letters. The acknowledgements, dated August 5, were also marked to the DoPT secretary, the establishment officer in DoPT and the principal private secretary to the chief election commissioner.

The developments have added another layer to the controversy surrounding the functioning of the poll panel and Kumar's role as CEC.