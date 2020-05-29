Tremors in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; earthquake epicentre in Haryana's Rohtak

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and nearby parts of north India on Friday evening.

The earthquake was felt at 9:08 pm and netizens took to social media platforms to share their experience.

Many people confirmed having felt tremors for several seconds. However, there was no report of any damage.

According to early reports, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.6 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was in Haryana's Rohtak.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 while the depth was 3 km.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) said a earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today.