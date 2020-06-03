Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Faridabad

Five days after 4.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Delhi-NCR, another mild earthquake hit Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram on Wednesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 (Richter scale) struck 17 km east of Faridabad in Haryana at 10:42 pm today, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The depth of the earthquake was 4 km.

Earlier on Friday last week, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Haryana's Rohtak and tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and nearby parts of north India.

It was the sixth earthquake in Delhi in a month. Dr Soumitra Mukherjee, Professor of Geology at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said that there is no need to worry about it as these tremors occur every year but yes it is necessary to be vigilant.

According to the opinion of experts, there are small earthquake tremors in Delhi which are 3-4 standard on the Richter scale. However, the danger is when the earthquake magnitude is above 4 on the Richter scale, especially in those areas where the houses are not strongly built.