Trains on Delhi Metro Blue Line to be delayed today, know why

Delhi Metro tweeted from its official account to inform passengers about the delay on the Blue Line. (File)

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation on Thursday tweeted that the train services on its Blue Line will be delayed today. Blue Line connects Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City or Ghaziabad's Vaishali. Delhi Metro Blue Line is the busiest line in the national capital. Thousands of people travel on the Blue Line. Train frequency will remain normal on all the other lines.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC tweeted.

"There has been damage to the overhead electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done," it added.

The Blue Line metro services were disrupted three times in the past four days. On Monday, services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha stations were disrupted for over one and a half hours.