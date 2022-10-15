Traffic diversions, restrictions issued in Delhi for Half Marathon: Check routes

Half marathon

A traffic advisory has been released by the Delhi Police in advance of the half marathon that will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

An official statement claims that the Covid pandemic caused a two-year break in the half marathon's hosting in the capital.

More than 25,000 participants are expected to compete in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon which will be flagged off at 5.30 am, it said. The marathon will start from JLN Stadium and will pass from Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, C- Hexagon, KG Marg, Outer and Inner Circle Connaught Place and Sansad Marg, the statement said.

From 5 am to 10 am, traffic on the aforementioned roads will be limited, according to the statement. Emergency vehicles, however, will be permitted to pass. According to the location and density of participants, cross-traffic movement at junctions along the route will be permitted, it said.

Aurobindo Marg-Lodhi Road Junction, Mathura Road-Bhairon Road Junction, Neela Gumband, Rajesh Pilot Marg-Amrita Shergill Marg Junction, and Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Max Mueller Marg Junction are just a few of the intersections where traffic will be detoured.