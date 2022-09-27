Traffic Alert: Delhi Police releases advisory on roads, stretches to avoid during Navratri

On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police released a warning outlining the locations that are likely to experience severe traffic during the ten-day Navratri celebrations. The major temples may gather significant crowds during the Navratras, which will be observed throughout Delhi from September 26 to October 5; meanwhile, Ram Lila will be held at a number of locations, which could alter how traffic moves through certain locations.

Roads/Stretches affected during Navratri celebrations

Jhandewalan Mandir could have an effect on traffic on Rani Jhansi Roads (both carriageways), and likewise Durga Mandir Kailash Colony at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Pahari Wala Mandir or Mahavir Mandir GK-1 would have an impact on traffic on Inder Chandra Sen Marg, Adhakatyani Shakti Peeth Mandir at Chattarpur might have an affect on traffic on Chattarpur Mandir Road, CDR Chowk, Traffic on the Outer Ring Road from Nehru Place to Modi Mill (both carriageways) and at Kali Bari Mandir on Mandir Marg would be impacted by the crowds leaving Kalkaji Mandir.

Venues where Ramlilas will be taking place

Ramlilas will be held in 46 important locations throughout the city, including Red Fort and Ramlila Ground. According to the police, some Ramlila committees may also organise processions in their areas. According to the advisory, depending on the crowd situation after 5 p.m. till midnight, there may be distruption on general traffic flows on the Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg (New Darya Ganj Road), Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, and Turkman Gate. This is because major Ramlilas will be staged at Ramlila Ground and Red Fort, and important dignitaries are expected to be present there.

The police recommended commuters travelling to the IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway Station, and ISBT to depart early to account for potential route delays.

(With Inputs from IANS)