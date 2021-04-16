Traders' body calls for 10-day lockdown in Delhi, urges CM Arvind Kejriwal to take steps

The domestic traders' body of Delhi, Confederation Of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked the Delhi government to impose a complete lockdown for at least 10 days to bring the COVID-19 situation under control. "The time has come to take a strong step in order to curb the rapid outbreak and a complete lockdown for at least 10 days in order to break the chain seems the right thing to do," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.

The traders' body said that during the lockdown those engaged in essential services should get e-passes on time, assuring that they would continue their supplies of essential commodities uninterruptedly.

Khandelwal also went on to say that the CAIT will soon convene a meeting of various trade organisations of Delhi and take a detailed view on all the issues related to possible lockdown. "If necessary, the traders can also call for closing their shops," he stated.

This comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

CAIT Secretary General further stated that e-commerce companies should not be allowed to sell non-essential goods under the present conditions of curfew and lockdown.

"If e-commerce companies are allowed to sell non-essential commodities, then it will create an uneven playing field for the traders whose shops will remain shut for compliance with the curfew orders in different parts of the country," he said.

As per the announcement made on Thursday by CM Arvind Kejriwal, auditoriums, malls, gyms, and spas will be shut down and cinema theatres will be allowed with a third of the capacity on weekdays in Delhi.

Eating out will be banned and only home deliveries will be allowed. Weekly markets will be allowed but with restrictions.