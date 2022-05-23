‘Too much deadly gas’: Warning note left after harrowing triple suicide in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

File photo

In a shocking incident, a case of triple suicide was registered by the authorities in Delhi, when a mother and her two daughters allegedly killed themselves at their home, House no.207, Vasant Apartment, Vasant Vihar. Investigations in the matter are currently underway.

The deceased were identified as Manju Srivastva (mother) and two daughters -- Anshika and Anku. Manju was 55 years old while her two daughters were aged 30 and 26, respectively. The cause behind the triple suicide is not yet known.

The family had reportedly killed themselves by inhaling toxic levels of carbon monoxide and passed away due to suffocation. The bedroom where all three women were found dead was sealed with foils to prevent the fumes from leaving the room. Three small 'anghiti' (braziers) had also been placed in the room, according to the police.

The police also found a handwritten warning letter inside the house which says, “Too much deadly gas....Carbon monoxide inside. It's flammable. Please ventilate the room by opening the window and turn on the fan. Do not light matches, candle or anything!! Be careful with removing the curtain because the room is full of hazardous gases. Do not inhale. Open the inside window from outside."

The gas cylinder inside the house was also partially left open, and a total of four suicide notes were recovered from the house. Through preliminary investigations, it was suggested that the mother and daughters killed themselves because of acute financial stress.

One of the alleged suicide notes mentioned, "Hum apni zindagi se haar chuke”(We have lost our battle with lives). They also cited their financial crisis and that they had no support. They did not blame anyone or level any allegations against anyone for taking such an extreme step," a police officer said.

Police investigations also stated that the trio had been planning this suicide for months, even vacating their tenants from another house they owned in the neighbourhood to ensure that their suicides were executed effectively.

Claiming that the three women were depressed, a relative named Praveen Srivastava said Manju and her two daughters could not recover from the loss of their family head. He also said Umesh Srivastava, the head of the family, had sold off his property for around Rs 15 lakh sometime ago, giving the impression that they were facing a financial crunch.

(With PTI inputs)

