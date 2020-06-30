Tihar prisoner stabs to death fellow inmate to avenge sister's rape

An inmate in Delhi's Tihar Jail was stabbed to death on Monday by another prisoner, allegedly to avenge rape, police said on Tuesday.

On June 29, in jail number 8 of Tihar central jail, 28-year-old Mehtab was stabbed to death by a 22-year-old inmate who is lodged in the prison in a murder case.

"During initial inquiry at Tihar jail no 8, it surfaced that the prisoner stabbed Mehtab multiple times with a self-made knife-like metal piece," Delhi Police said.

Mehtab was accused in a rape case of the minor sister of the alleged killer. He was booked under Section 376D, 328, 363, 342, 120B IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act at Ambedkar Nagar police station, Delhi.

The girl had reportedly committed suicide later.

The accused had been in Tihar for a murder case and was transferred from jail number 8, to ground floor in ward number 4.

"This transfer was allegedly done on the request of the accused as he had a fight with other inmates in the previous ward," police said.

The deceased Mehtab was already lodged in ward 4 on the first floor.

"On June 29, at morning prayer time, when other inmates came out for prayers, accused went upstairs and finding Mehtab, assaulted him with a knife-like object," police said.

He was holding a deep grudge against the deceased and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, police added.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Hari Nagar Police Station.

(With ANI inputs)