Three killed in Delhi as torrential rain paralyses capital, turns roads into rivers, uproots trees, IMD warns of more rain, thunderstorm

Heavy rain flooded several parts of Delhi, disrupted traffic, uprooted trees and led to a fatal building collapse, while the IMD warned of more showers through the day.

Delhi witnessed heavy overnight rainfall on Thursday, leading to severe waterlogging, traffic jams and disruptions across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert, warning that more heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning are expected during the day.

Visuals from different parts of the capital showed flooded roads, vehicles moving slowly through waterlogged streets and commuters walking through knee-deep water. In many areas, roads looked like flowing streams as the drainage system failed to cope with the continuous rainfall.

Rohini Building Collapse Claims Three Lives

The heaviest damage was reported from Rohini, where a four-storey building under construction collapsed during the rain. Three people lost their lives in the incident.

Rainfall Crosses 70 mm At Safdarjung

According to the IMD, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday. During the same period, Lodhi Road received 80.2 mm of rain, Ridge recorded 77.8 mm, Palam received 63 mm and Ayanagar recorded 57.4 mm.

Waterlogging Hits Several Areas

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, including Sadar Bazar, Greater Kailash, Badarpur, Nasirpur, Teliwara, Mahavir Bazar, Swarup Nagar, Kushak Road, Munirka, Dwarka, Vikas Marg, East Delhi and the New Delhi Railway Station area.

The rain also uprooted trees in different localities, creating further problems for commuters.

Traffic Movement Severely Affected

Traffic moved slowly on several major roads, including Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, the Delhi-Noida Expressway and National Highway-48 near Dhaula Kuan, Mahipalpur and Rajokri. Reduced visibility and waterlogged roads made the morning rush even more difficult.

Trees Uprooted, Civic Teams Deployed

Two trees were uprooted in East of Kailash—one near the ISKCON Temple and another outside the National Heart Institute. The fallen trees briefly blocked roads, but no injuries were reported. Delhi's civic agencies received several complaints related to waterlogging, fallen trees and power outages. Emergency teams were sent to clear roads and restore normal services.

Gurugram Also Faces Flooding

The impact of the rain was also felt in neighbouring Gurugram. Flooded roads caused major traffic jams on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur, Basai, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Kadipur, Sector 10A and Sohna Road, leaving many vehicles stranded.

IMD Explains Reason Behind Heavy Rain

According to the IMD, the widespread rainfall over the last two days was caused by the seasonal monsoon trough shifting towards the Himalayan foothills. Weather officials said Delhi is likely to receive more widespread rain until the weather system moves further north.

Air Quality Remains Satisfactory

Despite the heavy rainfall, Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 61 on Thursday morning.