She also placed the bottle of polluted water just outside the gate of Chief Minister Atishi's residence.

As Delhi struggles with water pollution from the Yamuna River, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reached the residence of Delhi CM Atishi on Saturday carrying a bottle of contaminated water, which she then poured outside the CM's residence.

She also placed the bottle of polluted water just outside the gate of Chief Minister Atishi's residence.

She also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, claiming that contaminated water was being supplied to the residents of the national capital.

#WATCH | AAP MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Delhi CM Atishi's residence with a bottle filled with polluted water and throws it outside the CM's residence. She is claiming that this water is being supplied to the people of Delhi pic.twitter.com/ERJpqowuZX — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Swati Maliwal said, "The people of Sagarpur, Dwarka had called me and the situation there is very bad... I went to a house and black water was being supplied there. I filled that black water in a bottle and I brought that water here, at the Chief Minister's residence. Since 2015 we have been hearing that next year everything will be fine... That black water which I have brought - they have no shame, will Delhi drink this? I warned the Chief Minister - this was just a sample. If within fifteen days she does not fix the water supply of the entire Delhi, I will bring a whole tanker full of such water.”

“I am leaving this water for her. She can bathe with this water, drink this water or purify her sins... Chhath Puja is coming. Today was Govardhan Puja, yesterday was Diwali and this is the condition of Delhi... Who can drink this water and live? Who can stay alive after drinking this water? The Chief Minister is also the Water Minister. Is her job just to make fun by holding ten press conferences every day?," the AAP MP added.

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal says, "The people of Sagarpur, Dwarka had called me and the situation there is very bad... I went to a house and black water was being supplied there. I filled that black water in a bottle and I brought that water here, at the… https://t.co/FN3JgtYUXn pic.twitter.com/2twrYzVlO8 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2024

अभी द्वारका विधानसभा के एक Retired Army officer के घर आई थी, महीनों से पूरे इलाक़े में गंदा बदबूदार पानी आ रहा है।



दिवाली पर CM @AtishiAAP ने इनके घर पर नल से सीधा Coca Cola सप्लाई करवाई है। हज़ारों परिवारों की दिवाली बर्बाद हो गई।



ये पानी की बोतल अभी दिवाली के गिफ्ट के रूप… pic.twitter.com/TJNEk4sb1l — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 2, 2024

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.