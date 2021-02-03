Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas seeking probe into Republic Day violence in Delhi

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain the petitions regarding violence in Delhi during the Tractor Rally on Republic Day 2021. Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the law will do its job, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has said that in such a situation, the apex court does not want to interfere.

Refusing to hear the petitions demanding a judicial inquiry into the violence, the court asked the petitioners to submit a memorandum to the government.

On the other hand, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and several others have also moved the Supreme Court regarding the FIR registered against them for several 'misleading' tweets regarding the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

Those who approached the court include journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pandey, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath and Anant Nath had moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening against these FIRs.

It may be noted that Noida Police had registered a case of sedition against Tharoor and six journalists over the Delhi Violence and other charges during the Tractor Parade of Farmers in Delhi. The Madhya Pradesh police has also registered a case against Tharoor and six journalists for misleading tweet on violence during the tractor parade of farmers in Delhi.

It may be recalled that on January 26, thousands of farmers took out a 'tractor parade' to press for the demand for withdrawal of the three new farm laws of the centre, but soon chaos spread in the streets of Delhi. At many places, the protesters broke the police barricades and also clashed with the police. Some miscreants even hoisted their own flag at the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.