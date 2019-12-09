Supreme Court partially allows construction in Delhi from 6 AM to 6 PM

Even as the air quality in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day on Monday, the Supreme Court partly relaxed the ban on construction, allowing such activities to carry on from 6 AM to 6 PM every day. Beyond the period, construction activities will remain banned.

The decision came after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) told the apex court that the ban on construction activities in Delhi could be partially lifted.

The Bench allowed construction activities to re-start in Delhi with conditions that rules for dust control, setting up barriers etc. will be followed.

While the court noted that incidents of crop burning have reduced across the states, it also directed Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to submit a report on the stubble burning in each state by December 11.

The Central government, represented by Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, informed the court that high powered committee has been set up on pollution management technology.

Amid rising pollution levels in the national capital and adjoining areas, the Supreme Court in November had banned all kinds of construction work noting that the dust emanating from construction sites was one of the major internal contributors to air pollution. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also ordered to be imposed for violations.

On November 25, the top court came down heavily on state governments for failure to control air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Expressing disconcern over inadequate steps taken by the government to control the pollution, the top court said that people are forced to live in gas chambers.

"Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go, get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi blame game is going on, I am literally shocked," the court said to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Delhi-NCR saw one of the worst smogs this year post-Diwali, with AQI even crossing 700 in some areas. Schools were directed to remain closed due the pollution, and the Delhi government’s odd-even scheme was also implemented.