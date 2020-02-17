Supreme Court names mediators to persuade Shaheen Bagh protesters to clear road

The Supreme Court on Monday appointed senior lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran to hold talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and find a solution so that road blockade is in the area cleared.

During the hearing of petitions against the protest, the two judge bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice KM Joseph observed that while people are completely free to hold protests, it cannot become a source of inconvenience for others.

Noting that democracy works on expression of view but there are lines and boundaries, the bench said that the residents can protest but the question is - where?

"We are not saying that they do not have the right to protest, but if everyone starts blocking the road, how can it be allowed to continue?" the bench asked.

The top court also said that "some people have strong views on the new legislation but one cannot say that no one can express strong views. The only issue is if a public road can be blocked for protests."

"There is a way of protest, tomorrow, another section of the society can start a similar protest," the court observed.

Though the attorney for the protesters claimed that the roads blocked in Shaheen Bagh are opened for ambulances and other emergency vehicles, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj countered it, saying that they have been completely blocked.

Following the arguments, the apex court asked the concerned authorities and Delhi Police to suggest a solution to the problem and file an affidavit.

Last week, the court had said that the protestors cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for others.

"You cannot block the public roads. There cannot be indefinite period of protest in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest," the bench had said.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 24.