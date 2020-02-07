Supreme Court defers pleas seeking removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters till Monday

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the pleas seeking removal of agitators from South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the pleas seeking removal of agitators from South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The top court cited Delhi elections for the postponement and will now conduct the hearing on Monday (February 10).

“We understand there is a problem. We'll take it up on Monday. By then, we will be in a better position,” said a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph.

Reportedly, one of the lawyers requested the Bench that the matter should be heard urgently as Delhi elections were on February 8, to which the bench responded, “this is exactly why we will hear it on Monday. Why should we hear it before the election?”

The pleas were submitted by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni and BJP's Nand Kishore Garg.

In his plea, Sahni stressed that the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch, which has been closed has been closed since December 15 last year in the wake of ani-CAA protests in the national capital, was "causing huge inconvenience/hardship to lakhs of commuters every day and they are compelled to take different routes for the last one month." The petition also claimed that authorities have failed to take necessary action to give relief to the residents of the locality and lakhs of commuters of Delhi, UP and Haryana.

Garg's plea said that law enforcement machinery was being “held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters” in Shaheen Bagh.

On January 14, the Delhi High Court directed the traffic police to review the restrictions on the imposed along the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch.

Hundreds of women have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.