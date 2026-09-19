SpiceJet flight chaos at Delhi airport: What went wrong as passengers faced major disruption?

SpiceJet passengers faced long delays at Delhi airport as several flights were disrupted, leaving travellers waiting for hours.

A major operational disruption took place at Delhi airport on Saturday, September 19, as several SpiceJet flights faced long delays and changes to their schedules. The disruption mainly affected the airline services between Delhi and Dubai. Two flights, SG 5111 and SG 5105, faced long delays, as the former flight was scheduled to leave Delhi on Monday morning but eventually departed on Tuesday afternoon, while the latter one left on Tuesday after a delay of nearly 19 hours. A third Delhi-Dubai flight, SG 9511, was also rescheduled.

In an official advisory shared on X, Delhi Airport expressed regret and wrote, ''We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights. Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help normalise the situation. We thank our passengers for their patience and cooperation. For the latest flight updates, please contact the concerned airline or seek assistance from our on-ground teams.''

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We regret the inconvenience faced by passengers due to the operational disruption of some SpiceJet flights.

Delhi Airport teams are actively coordinating with the airline and relevant stakeholders to support affected passengers and provide necessary assistance to help (1/2) pic.twitter.com/FM6zxblRdY — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 19, 2026

Passengers protest at Delhi airport

At Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers who had been waiting for hours protested as frustration grew over the repeated changes to departure times. Meanwhile, the airline apologised to passengers for the inconvenience but arranged alternative flights for affected passengers.

Earlier this month, SpiceJet said that it was trying to avail funds through the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) amid the ongoing financial and operational difficulties. Meanwhile, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said, ''Every month, we engage with all airlines regarding whatever difficulties or issues or challenges they have. SpiceJet also, in the same regard, we have been meeting.''