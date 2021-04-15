Spas, Gyms, Malls shut, no dine-in at restaurants, passes for weddings in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a weekend curfew in the national capital amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday morning, to 'break the chain of transmission'.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal has announced what will remain open in Delhi and what will not. Essential activities like weddings planned ahead will be allowed with curfew passes. Kejriwal said, "Essential services will be allowed. We will give passes even to people who are scheduled to get married. There will be special markets with special arrangements. No dine-in at restaurants."

He added, "Don't panic. All essential services will be available through the weekend." The decision comes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal this afternoon over the issue.

"I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose a weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services," Delhi CM said.

What is allowed, what not

Essential services will be allowed.

Cinemas halls can operate with only 30% occupancy in Delhi.

Auditoriums, malls, gyms, and spas will be shut down and cinema theatres will be allowed with a third of the capacity on weekdays.

Eating out will be banned and only home deliveries will be allowed. Weekly markets will be allowed but with restrictions.

Delhi will have weekend curfews to break the COVID-19 chain.

Don't insist on specific hospitals during this pandemic, said Kejriwal.

Delhi COVID-19 update

Delhi on Thursday reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital has seen so far.

The number of daily COVID-19 related deaths has also been increasing, with 104 deaths recorded on Wednesday.