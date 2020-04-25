South Korean Embassy distributes food to over 4,000 people in Delhi

Contributing to India’s effort in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea provided mid-day meals to more than 4,000 people in Delhi.

The activity was done in partnership with Annamrita Foundation, India’s non-profit organization.

Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil and other staff members of the Embassy served hot meals and handed out fresh bread to around 1,000 people in the queue at four hunger shelters, following strict social distancing rules – MCD Primary Schools in South Extension, Sadiq Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Amar Colony.

This was a part of the Korean government’s 'Stay Strong Campaign' implemented in India with the slogan “Korea-India stay strong together.”

The budget of today’s activity – amounting to Rs 2,21,000 – was voluntarily raised by the Korean Embassy staff to help the less privileged people of Delhi in these hard times.

Notably, several NGOs and social workers are coming ahead and offering their support to the needy in terms of food and shelter. Labourers, especially migrant workers, are badly suffering due to the lockdown as they have no work. While the central and state governments are trying their best to cater to these people, there are a lot of challenges that hamper the effort.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India climbed to 24,942.