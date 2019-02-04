South Delhi: Pub owner, manager arrested for selling liquor illegally

A bar in Hauz Khas village was raided after the police officers were informed that the pub was selling liquor to guests without a valid license. Not just this, the liquor seized from the pub was also imported from other states or bought from the Canteen Stores Department. The owner and the manager of the pub were arrested. A case under Excise Act has been registered at Safdarjung Enclave police station.

According to the police an information was received that a pub in South Delhi's Hauz Khas village by the name of Elf Cafe and Bar was serving alcohol to guests without a valid license. On February 2, a team of police officers reached the pub wherein they saw people being served alcohol. When the police officials asked the man at the bar to produce a license, he stated that they did not have a valid liquor license. The man at the counter was identified as Danish who told the police that he was the owner of the place. The manager of the club Rajiv Tiwari informed the police that they had been serving liquor to guests without a license only.

Three cases of Kingfisher Ultra Lager Beer, 24 bottles of Bira White, 24 bottles of Heineken, seven bottles of Johnie Walker, Red Label blended scotch whisky, five bottles of Absolute vodka, five bottles of Magic Moment and several other imported and Indian liquor was seized from them. The accused persons also stated that they were mixing cheap Indian liquor with foreign liquor and selling it to the guests.

