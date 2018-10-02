South Delhi Municipal Corporation organises host of activities to boost cleanliness

The film depicts the adverse effects of open defecation. The film also displayed the use of toilets by the common men.

SDMC South Zone on Monday screened a short film-Halka on Open Defecation Free under its Swachhta hi Sewa campaign at Jamunwala Park. The film depicts the adverse effects of open defecation. The film also displayed the use of toilets by the common men.

The South Zone ward Committee Chairperson Tulsi Joshi, Education Committee Chairperson Dr Nandini Sharma, Vice Chairman Ward Committee Subhash Bhadana, a few zonal councillors, Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Shriwastava, Superintending Engineer Shri Rajiv Jain and other officers were present at the occasion.

Local MP Smt Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday stated that it is of paramount importance to distribute prizes to the best performers in swachhta activities just one day before the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by South Zone, SDMC. She stated that swachhta begins at home and reaches to the neighbourhood and entire city. She further stated that the Mahatma Gandhi was the true swachhta ambassador who asked the freedom fighters to respect the values of truth and non-violence and continued working for swachhta.

On this occasion, Mayor Shri Narender Chawla stated that swachhta is being considered the foremost service to the community and humanity. The service not only helps in providing benefits to the individual but also becomes an insurance against illness due to the accumulation of waste and filth. He added that SDMC continued organising special sanitation campaign on each day under Swachhta hi Sewa fortnight. Apart from this the children, elders, youth and members of RWAs & Market association were exhorted to render sharamdan for holistic sanitation.