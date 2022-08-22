SKM Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, know which routes to avoid

Heavy congestion is expected around Central Delhi routes (File photo)

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a massive Mahapanchayat today, August 22, to protest against the rising rates of inflation and unemployment in the country. The SKM Mahapanchayat is set to take place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today.

Though the Delhi Police has said that it has denied all permissions for a protest in the national capital today, it is expected that a large number of farmers will show up at Jantar Mantar on Monday to support the Mahapanchayat called by SKM.

Since there is expected to be a large movement of people across the borders today, along with blockage of some roads in the national capital due to the farmers' protests, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory on its official social media handle.

Posting a traffic update on Twitter, the Delhi Police wrote, “In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, Delhi Traffic Police requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience.”

In view of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's Mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar tomorrow, #DelhiTrafficPolice requests commuters to plan their journey in advance and avoid the mentioned roads for convenience. pic.twitter.com/YZ82dP4tbR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2022

The Delhi Police wrote that congestion and heavy traffic are expected on the following routes –

Tolstoy Marg

Sansad Marg

Janpath (from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Roundabout Windsor Place)

Outer Circle Connaught Place

Ashoka Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Pandit Pant Marg

All those who are planning to use these routes for travel have been asked to either plan their journeys in advance or take a different route in view of the SKM Mahapanchayat on August 22, 2022.

The Mahapanchayat has been called to demand justice for the victim families of Lakhimpur Kheri and the release of farmers from jails. The farmers are also demanding the arrest of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Meanwhile, security in Delhi has already been beefed up in view of the farmers' protest today, and CrPC Section 144 has been imposed across the national capital. In the traffic advisory, it has been mentioned that at least 4,000 to 5,000 protestors are expected to gather today.

