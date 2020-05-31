SIT may submit charge sheet in northeast Delhi violence case in next two days, includes Tahir Khan as accused

Over 15 people, including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and his brother, have been named in the chargesheet for plotting the riots.

Delhi Police's Special Investigative Team (SIT), who is probing the riots in northeast Delhi's in Chand Bagh that happened in February this year, is most likely to submit its first chargesheet by June 1, sources have said.

As per reports, over 15 other people, including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and his brother, have been named in the chargesheet for plotting the riots that claimed as many as 53 lives and left almost 200-250 inured.

The SIT has included 50 people as a witness in the Chand Bagh riot case.

In the violence that occurred in the Chand Bagh area on February 24, it was alleged that stone-pelting and arson started from Tahir Hussain's house

The police and forensic experts later recovered stones, bricks, petrol bombs, acid packs, catapults to hurl stones and inflammable substance from Tahir Hussain's roof. He was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case related to the February riots in northeast Delhi.

Tahir is also accused in the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma who was stabbed multiple times and his body was later thrown into the drain. He has six other FIRs registered against him and is currently in judicial custody.

Two Jamia Millia Islamia students and former JNU student Umar Khalid have also been named in the same FIR.

The Delhi Police is probing the cases related to Tahir Hussain, IB staffer murder, head constable Ratna Lal murder, DCP Amit Sharma murder attempt, Dilbar Negi murder, Shahrukh Khan’s pistol case, and Akbari Devi murder.

Communal clashes broke out in northeast Delhi in February after violence between groups supporting the amended citizenship law and those opposing it spiralled out of control. Tahir and two others, Gulfam and Tanvir, were arrested for attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.