Sikkim cop shoots dead 3 colleagues in Delhi, held

A Sikkim Police personnel, posted in the national capital, on Monday opened fire on three of his colleagues, after which three of them were killed, a senior Delhi Police official said, ANI reported.

The accused was posted at a water plant in the Haiderpur area of Delhi. The accused Sikkim Police personnel has been nabbed.

"The Sikkim Police personnel were posted at Haiderpur water treatment plant. He shot three of his colleagues, of which two have succumbed to their injuries," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal earlier told IANS.



The incident comes just days after two major fratricide incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan shot at and injured his three colleagues on Saturday before shooting himself dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

